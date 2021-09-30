Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098521292
A small canal in Venice with beautiful colorful houses, Italy. Venice is a city in northeastern Italy and the capital of the Veneto region.
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
c
By canyalcin
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
attractionboatbuildingcanalcitycityscapecolorfuleuropeeuropeanfamousfamous placegondolierhistorichistoryitalianitalian cultureitalymediterraneanmediterranean culturemediterranean seanarrownautical vesselno peoplephotographyreflectionromanceromanticromantic activitystreettourboattourismtouristtouristictransporttraveltravel destinationstripvacationveneziavenicewater
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist