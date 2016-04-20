Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
a slim sexy young girl in a long-sleeve bodysuit with bare sexy legs in a room for fitness and dancing makes sensual poses
young ambitious fai-haired sportswoman is concentraiting on her training with a heavy tire. side view full length photo
young fitness instructo showing how to do press-ups correctly. side view full length photo
Image of young happy girl in sportswear smiling while sitting at bungalow outdoors
Attractive healthy fit african sportswoman exercises outdoors at the sports ground
African man in sports clothing keeping plank position while exercising outdoors
Girl does gymnastic leg split with additional equipment before pole dance training
Young sports man stretching outdoors

See more

1305218233

See more

1305218233

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126868401

Item ID: 2126868401

a slim sexy young girl in a long-sleeve bodysuit with bare sexy legs in a room for fitness and dancing makes sensual poses

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3872 × 2581 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Gerain0812

Gerain0812