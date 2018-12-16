Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
A slightly stained green sign indicating that smoking is allowed, on a plain white background. Clipping path included so it can be placed on any background.
Photo Formats
1890 × 2604 pixels • 6.3 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
726 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
363 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.