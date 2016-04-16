Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
slices of cucumber, onion, greenery, tomato cherry popular spices concept. top view on fresh beautiful vegetables scattered on soft yellow background, top view, flat lay
Formats
4480 × 6720 pixels • 14.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG