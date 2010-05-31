Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Slices of Aloe vera plant isolated on white background. Natural ingredient for herbal beauty products, cosmetology, dermatology, naturopathic medicine. Clipping path.
Edit
yoga foam roller isolated green / black
aloe vera fresh leaf isolated over white
Aloe vera sliced isolated on white background
Green beach shoes isolated on white background
green bright pillow isolated on white / Green pearl pillow isolated included clipping path / road velour cushion / seamless new material fresh bright green color pad
Green Baseball cap or hat isolated on white background
green roller for Pilates, yoga or for fitness, on a white background, warming up and back muscle massage, isolated

See more

1688412070

See more

1688412070

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133367267

Item ID: 2133367267

Slices of Aloe vera plant isolated on white background. Natural ingredient for herbal beauty products, cosmetology, dermatology, naturopathic medicine. Clipping path.

Formats

  • 4099 × 2348 pixels • 13.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 573 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 287 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Olesia Bech

Olesia Bech