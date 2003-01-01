Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
sliced beef for yakiniku or shabu shabu hot pot,(close up, selective focus, space for text),Raw Beef Meat Slices,fresh beef raw sliced with marbled texture served for Sukiyaki and Shabu or Yakiniku.
Formats
3648 × 2736 pixels • 12.2 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG