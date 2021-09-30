Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098257799
Slice of the mineral rhodonite. Amazing natural patterns and textures of minerals for background. Natural stone black and pink surfaces as background. Fine-grained texture of rhodonite close-up.
o
By olpo
rhodonite mineral manganese oxide gemstone natural stone pink black texture pattern
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
