Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094057445
Slender woman receives a cavitation procedure getting anti-cellulite and anti-fat therapy on her tight buttocks in a beauty salon for splitting fat cells under the influence of ultrasound from a
UNITED STATES
S
By Satyrenko
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
beautifulbeautybodybuttockscarecavitationcellulitecliniccontouringcosmetologydeviceequipmentfatfemalefrequencygirlhardwarehealthhealthcarehealthylegsliftingliposuctionmachinemassagemedicalmedicineprocedureprofessionalradioreductionrelaxationrfsalonshapeskinskincareslimslimmingspastretchtherapythightighttreatmentultrasonicultrasoundwellnesswomanwomen
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist