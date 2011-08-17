Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A slender tanned young girl with blond lush hair in a black swimsuit, splashes to the sides while sitting in a shallow estuary against the background of a bright warm sunset
Charming blonde girl with well-shaped body in black dress sitting on pebble beach, and admiring fascinating colorful sunset at the sea. Young blonde hair woman sitting on beach looking to the sea.
a little girl sits on edge cliff and looking at sea at sunset
girl in a dress on the beach
Young beautiful girl wearing swimsuit surf in the sea on the sunset
Beautiful woman doing yoga at sea, smiling in white clothes, harmony, sea and sand background.
seaside sundown and woman background
girl in a dress on the beach

See more

1131995468

See more

1131995468

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137874329

Item ID: 2137874329

A slender tanned young girl with blond lush hair in a black swimsuit, splashes to the sides while sitting in a shallow estuary against the background of a bright warm sunset

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7096 × 4733 pixels • 23.7 × 15.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

YouraPechkin

YouraPechkin