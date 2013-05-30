Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Sleepover party bedtime fun for three happy beautiful teenage girl friends, a mixed race african american, oriental Japanese and blonde caucasian school mates laughing under bed covers.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

87426329

Stock Photo ID: 87426329

Sleepover party bedtime fun for three happy beautiful teenage girl friends, a mixed race african american, oriental Japanese and blonde caucasian school mates laughing under bed covers.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Photo Formats

  • 5616 × 3182 pixels • 18.7 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 567 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 284 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

D

Darrin Henry