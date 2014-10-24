Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Sky-walk to train, metro and bus stations from Vasco da Gama shopping center (expo area) in Lisbon. Oriente Station is one of the world's largest stations, with 75 million passengers per year.
