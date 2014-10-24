Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Sky-walk to train, metro and bus stations from Vasco da Gama shopping center (expo area) in Lisbon. Oriente Station is one of the world's largest stations, with 75 million passengers per year.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

15424849

Stock Photo ID: 15424849

Sky-walk to train, metro and bus stations from Vasco da Gama shopping center (expo area) in Lisbon. Oriente Station is one of the world's largest stations, with 75 million passengers per year.

Photo Formats

  • 4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Ungor

Ungor