Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Skopje, Macedonia - April 1 2022: Modern wafer paper cakes. Kid's cakes with wafer paper with characters from favorite cartoons, hand made. Birthday cake decorated with super villains
Edit
Santa independence day stamp Cartoon design having a sack of gifts
Illustration Mask Man
LEIDSCHENDAM - NETHERLANDS - MEDIA OCTOBER 2015: 6-pack of Heineken beer cans with advertising for the James Bond movie Spectre.
Cool vintage shield badges USA cartoon character with a cup of coffee
American Redoubtable Eagle with USA flags. US Navy Anchor
USA national holiday illustration. Bunch of balloons with american flag elements. Square vector illustration for festive advertising, cards, invitation or poster.
American Redoubtable Eagle with USA flags. US Navy Anchor

See more

1731904246

See more

1731904246

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141558365

Item ID: 2141558365

Skopje, Macedonia - April 1 2022: Modern wafer paper cakes. Kid's cakes with wafer paper with characters from favorite cartoons, hand made. Birthday cake decorated with super villains

Important information

Formats

  • 3190 × 5228 pixels • 10.6 × 17.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 610 × 1000 pixels • 2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 305 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

taurusphoto

taurusphoto