Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085379576
Skillful doctor prepare vaccine proficiently before injection . Covid 19 and coronavirus vaccination center service concept .
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bottlecareclinicclose upcoronacoronaviruscovid-19covid19diseasedoctordosedrugepidemicface maskfluhealthhealth carehealthcarehospitalillnessimmuneimmunityinjectionlaboratorymanmaskmedicmedicalmedicationmedicinenurseoutbreakpandemicpatientpharmaceuticalpreventionprotectionquarantineshotshouldersyringetreatmentvaccinatevaccinationvaccineviruswoman
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist