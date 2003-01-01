Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Skaftafellsjokull glacier, Iceland. Glacier tongue slides from the Vatnajokull icecap or Vatna Glacier near subglacial Esjufjoll volcano. Glacial lagoon with blocks of ice and surrounding mountains.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133368903

Item ID: 2133368903

Skaftafellsjokull glacier, Iceland. Glacier tongue slides from the Vatnajokull icecap or Vatna Glacier near subglacial Esjufjoll volcano. Glacial lagoon with blocks of ice and surrounding mountains.

Formats

  • 5897 × 5543 pixels • 19.7 × 18.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 940 pixels • 3.3 × 3.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 470 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Landscape Nature Photo

Landscape Nature Photo