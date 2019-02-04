Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Six blue decorated eggs lie in the corner on a white background. Blue painted striped Easter eggs are isolated on white. Happy Easter card with a place for text. Copy space.
Corner border of blue Easter decorated eggs on a pink background. White stripes and circles on handmade coloured eggs. Happy Easter card. Top view, flat lay, copy space.
Easter striped eggs in the corner of the frame on pink. Pink and blue decorated eggs isolated on pink background. White stripes. Happy Easter card with place of text. Copy space, top view, flat lay.
Easter golden decorated eggs on yellow background. Minimal easter concept. Happy Easter card with copy space for text. Top view, flatlay.
Happy Easter. Frame for text made of easter eggs trendy colored classic blue, white and golden on blue. Minimal style, top view, flatlay, copy space
Three Easter golden decorated eggs on blue background. Minimal easter concept. Happy Easter card with copy space for text. Top view, flatlay
Frame of Easter golden decorated eggs in nest isolated on white background for web banner. Minimal easter concept. Happy Easter card with copy space for text. Top view, flatlay.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125109888

Item ID: 2125109888

Six blue decorated eggs lie in the corner on a white background. Blue painted striped Easter eggs are isolated on white. Happy Easter card with a place for text. Copy space.

Formats

  • 6162 × 4112 pixels • 20.5 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sasha Medvedeva

Sasha Medvedeva