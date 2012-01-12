Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Sirmione (Bs),Lake Garda, Italy,an olive tree in the ruins of the rooms of the Roman villa knows as Villa Catulliana or "Grotte di Catullus",the 1st century BC

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

54070015

Stock Photo ID: 54070015

Sirmione (Bs),Lake Garda, Italy,an olive tree in the ruins of the rooms of the Roman villa knows as Villa Catulliana or "Grotte di Catullus",the 1st century BC

Photo Formats

  • 2789 × 4157 pixels • 9.3 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 671 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 336 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

m.bonotto

m.bonotto