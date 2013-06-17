Images

Image
Sintrong (Crassocephalum crepidioides) is a type of plant belonging to the Asteraceae tribe. Nature background. Known as ebolo, thickhead, redflower ragleaf, or fireweed. White flower close up.
Dandelion
Taraxacum officinale, the common dandelion, is a flowering herbaceous perennial plant of the family Asteraceae
Fluff of faded dandelion (Taraxacum officinale)
Crassocephalum crepidioides in the early sunshine
Sensitive Plant, Also Called Touch-Me-Not, Mimosa Pudica, or Shy Plant with Blurry Background.
White dandelion in the forest.
The flower of the grass. Green background.

2125291961

Item ID: 2125291961

Formats

  • 6000 × 3368 pixels • 20 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 561 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ikhsan Rosyadi

Ikhsan Rosyadi