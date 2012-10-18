Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Single male common eider bird on a sea surface, captured in Halmstad, Sweden. Plenty copy space. Beauty in the nature. Wildlife and bird watching.
Formats
4721 × 3144 pixels • 15.7 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG