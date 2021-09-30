Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101222597
Single leaf of philodendron xanadu dark blue colour isolated on white background for design or decoration advertising product, tropical plant, flat lay, beautiful nature thaumatophyllum xanadu leave
a
By aprichpluss3
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingair purifiersbackgroundbeautifulbiologybluebotanicalbotanycaladiumcloseupcollagecolorcolourfuldarkdecorationelementenvironmentexoticfashionflorafloralfoliageforestfreshgroundgrowthhouseplantisolatedjungleleafleavesmeadowmonsteranaturalnaturenavypatternphilodendronplantproductsinglespringstripedsummerthaumatophyllum xanadutoptropicalveinwhitexanadu
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist