Image
singing bird, Oriental magpie-robin is a small passerine bird that was formerly classed as a member of the thrush family Turdidae, but now considered an Old World flycatcher.
The magpie-robins or shamas are medium-sized insectivorous birds in the genus Copsychus. They were formerly in the thrush family Turdidae, but are now treated as part of the Old World flycatcher
Blue bird on a branch
Taiga Flycatcher in Bangkok THAILAND
Chestnut-tailed Starling (Sturnus malabaricus)
female common redstart (Phoenicurus phoenicurus) with feed for chicks
Green-winged saltator, Saltator similis, single bird on branch, Brazil
Tufted Titmouse (Parus bicolor)

Item ID: 2128437530

