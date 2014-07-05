Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
SINGAPORE - FEBRUARY 3: Chinese New Year decorations in a street of Chinatown district on February 3, 2009 in Singapore. Chinese New Year celebrations in 2010 will take place on February 14th.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

45450244

Stock Photo ID: 45450244

SINGAPORE - FEBRUARY 3: Chinese New Year decorations in a street of Chinatown district on February 3, 2009 in Singapore. Chinese New Year celebrations in 2010 will take place on February 14th.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2454 × 1636 pixels • 8.2 × 5.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Tupungato

Tupungato