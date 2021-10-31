Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Singapore- 31 Oct, 2021: Singapore's Chinatown with its distinct low-rise Baroque-Victorian style shophouses against the backdrop of the city's financial district and skyscrapers in the background.
Formats
4032 × 2268 pixels • 13.4 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG