Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Similar to homes built on New York's Fifth Avenue, it was modeled after Chenonceaux chateau located in the Loire Valley of France, and represents the example of the "chateauesque" style in Boston.
Photo Formats
2560 × 1920 pixels • 8.5 × 6.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG