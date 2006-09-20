Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
SILVERSTONE BRITISH GRAND PRIX - JULY 6, 2008: Williams driver Kazuki Nakajima leads Ferrari's Felipe Massa at the British Grand Prix 6th July 2008 at Silverstone Racing Circuit, Silverstone, England

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

22495915

Item ID: 22495915

SILVERSTONE BRITISH GRAND PRIX - JULY 6, 2008: Williams driver Kazuki Nakajima leads Ferrari's Felipe Massa at the British Grand Prix 6th July 2008 at Silverstone Racing Circuit, Silverstone, England

Important information

Formats

  • 2675 × 1783 pixels • 8.9 × 5.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

Michael Stokes