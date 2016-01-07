Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
The Silver Ingot Bridge on Houhai Lake in Beijing China is a very famous bridge. The lake is surrounded by lights from restaurants and bars, which turn the lake into a fairyland.
Photo Formats
3681 × 2912 pixels • 12.3 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 791 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 396 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.