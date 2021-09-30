Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088979450
Silver, green, red and gold Glitter background. Holiday, Christmas, Valentines, Beauty and Nails abstract texture with the silver star
J
By John Ilich
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractautumnbackdropbackgroundbeautyblackbrightcelebratecelebrationchristmascirclecloseupcolorconceptdecordecorationfestiveglittergoldgoldenholidayisolatedlightnailsnewobjectoldornamentpartyredseasonshapeshinysilversilver christmas backgroundsilver glitter backgroundsnowsparklestarstarssymboltexturetreevalentinesvintagewhitewinterxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist