Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The Silkie (sometimes spelled Silky) is a breed of chicken named for its atypically fluffy plumage, which is said to feel like silk and satin.
Edit
chicken feathers White went looking for food on the ground.
white peacock close-up.
Black crowned crane wrapped around its neck
Snowy Egret on the Cliffs alongside the California Pacific Coast
A close up of the young white cock of Chinese breed.
Silkie chicken of the farm in Thailand.
Wonderful white peacock male with a large tail on a close up horizontal picture. An emblematic bird species occurring in India, but often kept in zoos and parks.

See more

1099370273

See more

1099370273

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1127162159

Item ID: 1127162159

The Silkie (sometimes spelled Silky) is a breed of chicken named for its atypically fluffy plumage, which is said to feel like silk and satin.

Formats

  • 2848 × 4272 pixels • 9.5 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Molly NZ

Molly NZ