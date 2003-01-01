Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Silk in a red-white-brown cage. Printed silk chiffon is the only good exception to the adage - don't be square! This sheer red and white background fabric gives your favorite pieces a bohemian touch
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134008825

Item ID: 2134008825

Silk in a red-white-brown cage. Printed silk chiffon is the only good exception to the adage - don't be square! This sheer red and white background fabric gives your favorite pieces a bohemian touch

Formats

  • 4256 × 2832 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tatyana Mi

Tatyana Mi