Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Silk pleated fabric with an abstract pattern. This lustrous silk has been hand-dyed using natural plant extracts, resulting in subtle shades of pink, blue, green, rust and gold.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134363227

Item ID: 2134363227

Silk pleated fabric with an abstract pattern. This lustrous silk has been hand-dyed using natural plant extracts, resulting in subtle shades of pink, blue, green, rust and gold.

Formats

  • 4700 × 2400 pixels • 15.7 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 511 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 256 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

L

LutsenkoLarissa