Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Silk pleated fabric with an abstract pattern. This lustrous silk has been hand-dyed using natural plant extracts, resulting in subtle shades of pink, blue, green, rust and gold.
Formats
4700 × 2400 pixels • 15.7 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 511 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 256 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG