Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Silk fabric in blue-green-yellow check. Vignette. Abstract in splashes of saturated color, like a film on fire. The tight weave of this fine fabric is sure to make you fall in love with it.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134008827

Item ID: 2134008827

Silk fabric in blue-green-yellow check. Vignette. Abstract in splashes of saturated color, like a film on fire. The tight weave of this fine fabric is sure to make you fall in love with it.

Formats

  • 4400 × 2700 pixels • 14.7 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 614 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 307 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tatyana Mi

Tatyana Mi