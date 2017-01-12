Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Silk brown. Fabric embellished with sequins. This unique textile has a beautiful elastic velvet base, decorated with sequins. This fabric is perfect for your design. Decorations, etc.
Formats
4600 × 2400 pixels • 15.3 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 522 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 261 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG