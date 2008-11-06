Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
silhouette workers on background crane at the construction site of working at outdoors construction, engineer team working to safety worker in construction site, international labor day,2022,2023
Edit
silhouette workers on background crane at the construction site of working at outdoors construction, engineer team working to safety worker in construction site, international labor day,2022,2023
silhouette workers on background crane at the construction site of working at outdoors construction, engineer team working to safety worker in construction site, international labor day,2022,2023
Silhouette of cranes show against the multicolored sundown.
Habor cranes in front of a beautiful sunset in Hamburg
High rise building under construction.
Silhouette of bridge connected production platform complex at oilfield during sunset
building site for the school building will be the new building of the school

See more

720589267

See more

720589267

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Rarely used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

201018758

Item ID: 201018758

silhouette workers on background crane at the construction site of working at outdoors construction, engineer team working to safety worker in construction site, international labor day,2022,2023

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Reephotoeasy

Reephotoeasy