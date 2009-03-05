Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Silhouette of trees in sunset. Due to intense light background trees are lighter and coming towards the foreground trees get darker and darker. These form nice layers.
Photo Formats
3544 × 2354 pixels • 11.8 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG