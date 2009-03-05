Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Silhouette of trees in sunset. Due to intense light background trees are lighter and coming towards the foreground trees get darker and darker. These form nice layers.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

61368139

Stock Photo ID: 61368139

Silhouette of trees in sunset. Due to intense light background trees are lighter and coming towards the foreground trees get darker and darker. These form nice layers.

Photo Formats

  • 3544 × 2354 pixels • 11.8 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Janne Hamalainen

Janne Hamalainen