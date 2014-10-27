Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
silhouette sugar palm tree with reflection at sunrise, Sam khok, Pathum Thani, Thailand. Famous travel destination in tropical country, Siam.
Formats
7000 × 4667 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG