Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
silhouette of a statue wearing a toga hat on graduation day with an isolated white background. black and white photography. South Kalimantan, Indonesia. November 23, 2014.
Formats
2067 × 3101 pixels • 6.9 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG