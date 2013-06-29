Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Silhouette sport hiking woman raise hands and stand on top of hill at sunset after climbing to mountain summit peak. Arm victory gesture with smiling face. Bodybuilding by extreme sport.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6700 × 4472 pixels • 22.3 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG