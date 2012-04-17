Images

Image
Silhouette of an oak crown (Quercus robur). Abnormal morphogenesis, mutation, fungal infection. A cluster of thin, short branches of branches is called a witch's broom.
1705964836

1705964836

2143388383

Item ID: 2143388383

Formats

  • 3456 × 4608 pixels • 11.5 × 15.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Marina Bakusheva

Marina Bakusheva