Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Silhouette of beautiful girls cheering with wine glass on sunset near vineyard field. Celebrating successful harvest season. Couple having a romantic date..
little boy and girl play at sunset beach
little boy and girl play at sunset beach
Smiling young architect or engineering builder in hard hat with tablet over group of builders at construction site, architect watching some a construction, business, building, industry, people concept

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129971046

Item ID: 2129971046

Silhouette of beautiful girls cheering with wine glass on sunset near vineyard field. Celebrating successful harvest season. Couple having a romantic date..

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nikola Spasenoski

Nikola Spasenoski