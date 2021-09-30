Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083391485
Silhouette Architect,Engineer,man standing plans 2022 preparatory Project on paper blueprints working on a towering outdoor telecommunication antenna that will improve the efficiency of the technology
c
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022antennaarchitectbusinessbusinessmancablecellcellularcommunicationconnectionconstructionelectricianengineerengineeringfieldhelmethorizonindustrialindustrymannetworknew yearorange skypersonplansprepareprofessionalprojectsafetysatellitesignalsilhouettesiteskyspecialiststandstationstructuresunlightsunsetsurveytechniciantechnologytelecomtelecommunicationtowertransmitterwaveworkworker
Categories: Industrial
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist