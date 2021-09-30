Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087533162
A sign showing fudge for sale, with a shallow depth of field
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abundancebrokenclose upconfectionarycrumblycuisinedaydeliciousdessertdisplayedibleflavorflavourfocus on foregroundfoodfood and drinkfor salefudgehorizontalindulgencemarketmarket stallno peoplenutritionpileretailsea saltselective focusshallow depth of fieldsignslabstallsugarsweetsweetstreatukunhealthy eating
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist