Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098260817
Sigismunds Chapel at Wawel Cathedral - Krakow, Poland
Kraków, Poland
D
By Diego Grandi
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
archcathedralarchitectureattractionbasilicacastlecathedralcentral europechurchcitycracowdestinationeuropefamousfortfortificationfortressgoldengolden domehillhistoricalkrakowlandmarklesser polandmalopolskamedievalmonumentpalacepolandpolishpolskaroyalsigismundsigismund chapelsigismund's chapelsigismunds chapeltourismtowertowerstravelunescourbanwawel castlewawel cathedralwawel hillwawel royal castlezygmuntzygmunt chapel
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist