A sightseeing excursion train (the Future) travels thru rice paddy fields in the season of golden harvest, with mountains under cloudy sky in background, in Guanshan Township, Taitung County, Taiwan
Guanshan, Guanshan Township, Taitung County, Taiwan 956
agricultureasiaautumnbeautifulcolorcountrycountrysidecultivatedcultivationfallfarmfarmlandfieldhillhillsideidyllicimageinfrastructurejourneylandscapemountainnatureoutdoorpaddyrailrailroadrailwayriceruralscenesceneryscenicsightsightseeingskyspringstaplesummertaitungtaiwantourtourismtouristtraintransporttransportationtraveltripviewvillage
Categories: Transportation, Nature
