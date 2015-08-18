Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA - CIRCA JANUARY 2009: Two young girls make souvenir necklaces at Angkor Wat temple circa January 2009 in Siem Reap, Cambodia. Allegedly, children help to support their families.
Photo Formats
4256 × 2623 pixels • 14.2 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 616 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 308 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.