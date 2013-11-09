Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
SIDOARJO, INDONESIA : Sunrise view at the sports venue. Nature connoisseurs will surely like it because the light enters through between the leaves on the tree. It's so beautiful. February 19, 2022
Formats
3183 × 4006 pixels • 10.6 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
795 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
398 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG