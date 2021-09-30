Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092662523
A sideways portrait of leptophyes punctatissima or a green speckled bush cricket grashopper sitting on a red brick wall in the sun light. The insect has long feelers on its head and is quite large.
2960 Brecht, Belgium
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
