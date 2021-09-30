Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090045194
Sideview shot of a young handsome professional chef holding a freshly baked baguette on the grey background. Bread and pastries.
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apronbackgroundbaguettebakebakerbakerybreadcaucasianchefcookcookingcuisineculinaryculinary artdeliciousdoughexquisiteflourfoodfrench breadfreshgourmetgreyhandsomehaute cuisinehealthyjobkitchenloafmalemanmealnutritionoccupationpastrypersonportraitprepareprofessionalprofileredrestaurantservicesideviewsophisticatedstafftastyuniformwork
Categories: People, Food and Drink
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist