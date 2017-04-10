Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Side view of young woman in white cap and shirt walking in greenhouse and enjoying pleasure smell beautiful pink flowers. Concept of caring for plants.
Flower care and watering. soils and fertilizers. hydrangea. Spring and summer. happy woman gardener with flowers. woman care of flowers in garden. Greenhouse flowers. Gardening is my passion.
Woman in flowers
red-haired girl prepared romantic refined flowers for a client. close up photo. focusn on colorful flowers
Attractive woman florist in apron holding flowerd for sale. close up portrait
Young attractive worker organizing artificial flower racks of the crafts aisle in a store
Beauty smiling preteen age girl in white crown over flower wall
happy woman gardener with flowers. woman care of flowers in garden or greenhouse. gardener is happy for results. gardening is my passion.

See more

1442837282

See more

1442837282

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127609407

Item ID: 2127609407

Side view of young woman in white cap and shirt walking in greenhouse and enjoying pleasure smell beautiful pink flowers. Concept of caring for plants.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5101 × 3403 pixels • 17 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serhii Bobyk

Serhii Bobyk