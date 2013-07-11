Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Side view young student freelancer copywriter smiling caucasian woman 20s in jeans clothes sit on bench in spring park outdoors rest use laptop pc computer work online People urban lifestyle concept
Young businessman at the park working with tablet
Portrait of young mixed race businesswoman (Her dad is British, Her mom is Thailand) holding and checking her job document at outdoors.
Young girl in the park with a tablet in hand.
young guy with laptop doing remote work on a sunny day. talk on the telephone. dress up in white t-shirt and black jeans
young african woman using her laptop while siting alone outside, she is smiling
Businessman putting a latop in a bag after finishing some work in an urban park.
Young student was reading in a relaxed atmosphere.

See more

492032734

See more

492032734

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132326591

Item ID: 2132326591

Side view young student freelancer copywriter smiling caucasian woman 20s in jeans clothes sit on bench in spring park outdoors rest use laptop pc computer work online People urban lifestyle concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5547 × 3691 pixels • 18.5 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ViDI Studio

ViDI Studio