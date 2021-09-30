Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091367945
Side view of stomatologist turning on dental machine during patient's visit. Preparation for teeth treatment. Oral medicine concept. Stomatology sector
b
By brizmaker
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
cabinetcarecariescavitycheckupcleanclinicconsultationdentaldentistrydoctorequipmentexaminationgloveshealthcarehelpholdinghospitalhygieneimplantinspectioninstrumentjawjobmachinemaskmedicinemouthoccupationoperationoralorthodontistperfectpractitionerprocessprofessionalprosthesisservicespecialiststainlesssteelsterilestomatologistsurgerytechnologytherapytoothtreatmentvisitwork
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist