Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Side view profile of smiling happy woman wearing white shirt and jeans sitting on sofa with baby daughter and holding laptop, waving hand to display, saying hello or bye in video call.
Father and baby son in bedroom. Baby boy drinking water from baby bottle
A pregnant European woman and her little daughter are sitting on the bed in protective medical masks and chatting online on a laptop, people stayed at home in quarantine, the coronavirus and covid-19
Shot of playful young family having fun with their baby girl in bed.
family, technology, child and parenthood concept - happy smiling young mother showing smartphone to little baby at home
Young Father Reading Book For Little Baby Daughter Bonding Sitting With Toddler On Couch At Home. Daddy Enjoying Fatherhood. Dad's Love And Cute Parenthood Moments Concept
Active business dad. Young man working on laptop, talking on phone with baby in his arms, copy space
Young mother taking self portrait with smartphone

See more

601150769

See more

601150769

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129597126

Item ID: 2129597126

Side view profile of smiling happy woman wearing white shirt and jeans sitting on sofa with baby daughter and holding laptop, waving hand to display, saying hello or bye in video call.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

StoryTime Studio

StoryTime Studio